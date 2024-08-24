22,500 Nigerians Will Be Fished Out, Prosecuted For Parading Fake Varsity Certificates From Benin, Togo — FG



Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education, on Friday, revealed that over 22,500 Nigerians are parading fake certificates obtained from Benin Republic and Togo.

He said that over 21,600 obtained the certificates from unaccredited universities in Benin Republic between 2019 and 2023, while about 1,105 also obtained theirs at some unaccredited Universities in Togo.

The Minister disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja, to mark his first anniversary, adding that some of the numbers were harvested from records from the National Youth Service Corp and other sources.

His words: “From all indications, the figure is higher than what we have already. This is because some of the people choose not to participate in the mandatory NYSC scheme and other engagements that would have enabled us to harvest their data.

“Sadly, these people have used the fake certificates to apply and secure job opportunities in government and private organizations with the mindset that they schooled abroad, while people who studied day and night are out there looking for job opportunities.

“Even within the countries, Benin and Togo, these universities are not accredited to offer degree programmes. I don’t know how Nigerians chose to go to unaccredited institutions abroad to ‘study’. Our investigations also indicated that many of the people never even attended the school physically. ”

The Minister, however, confirmed that a circular is being prepared from the Office of Head of Service of the Federation that would enable the fish out of these people for due prosecution.

“Private sector operators are also encouraged to carry out further investigations on their staff who are parading foreign certificates and ensure that anyone parading a certificate obtained from these countries between 2019 and 2023 is fished out and handed over to the Federal Ministry of Education for prosecution. Because the circular from the Head of Service will also be binding on private sector operators.”

Nevertheless, he confirmed that only five Universities in Benin and three in Togo were accredited to offer degree programmes, and people who passed through those schools were exempted from the punitive measures.