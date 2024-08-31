24,000 Persons Missing In Nigeria – Red Cross Reveals

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says about 24,000 persons, were reported missing in Nigeria as of June 2024.

The ICRC noted that this figure represents “only a fraction” of the total number missing persons in the country.

ICRC Regional Director for Africa, Patrick Youssef, said in a statement on Friday, to mark the International Day of the Disappeared, with the theme: ‘We Who Remain Behind Remember.’

Youssef said that more than 71,000 persons were registered missing in Africa, which represents a 75 percent rise from 40,708 in 2019.

He noted that based on registered cases, Africa has the highest caseload of missing persons, highest number of unaccompanied children, and the highest number of family reunifications.

According to him, the prolonged armed conflicts in Africa was a major cause of the disappearance of thousands of people in the continent.

He added that other factors include natural disasters exacerbated by climate change, perilous migratory journeys which put vulnerable people at risk of separation and disappearance.

“The issue of missing persons, including those who forcibly disappeared, remains one of the most damaging and long-lasting humanitarian consequences of armed conflicts and other situations of violence for all loved ones, whether a waiting wife or a heartbroken one.

“Behind every missing person, there are countless more suffering from the anguish and uncertainty. It’s a humanitarian tragedy for families, one that has consequences across all of society.

“In the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, for example, volunteers from the Nigerian Red Cross have been working on delivering Red Cross messages to many families who have lost contact with their loved ones due to armed conflict,” the statement added.

He said the ICRC also provided the families with mental health support, legal advice, and, in some cases, financial support.

Youssef called for a more determined international effort towards preventing and responding to the issue of missing persons.

“Political will is an essential step to obtain the necessary resources to respond to this issue, including the cooperation between authorities, both at the national level and across borders.

“In armed conflict, both civilians and combatants go missing. They can go missing when they are arrested or captured, detained, and are held incommunicado.

“They may be alive but simply do not have the means to contact their relatives.

“However, these authorities may lack resources, knowledge, or political will to do so. The ICRC and the national societies can play a crucial role,” Youssef added.

Also, Fatima Ibrahim, the Deputy Head of ICRC Mubi, Adamawa, said several people continued to get missing due to the ongoing armed conflict that began more than a decade ago in the Northeast.

She expressed the commitment of the organisation to stand in solidarity with those affected by armed conflict and to commemorate their missing relatives.

Ibrahim, who was represented by the Field Officer Family Links ICRC, Precious Yaro, said, “in the country, over 24,000 persons have been registered missing by their families; this statistics only scratches the surface of the true extent of the issue.

“Today we must remember that an untold number of families in Nigeria are searching for a missing loved one.

“The pain induced by the uncertainty of the fate and whereabouts of missing persons puts families through immense difficulties of emotional, psychological, economic and psychosocial needs.”

“We want the families to know that they are not alone, their loved ones are not forgotten, and we will continue to do our utmost, to help obtain the answers they deserve,” she added

International Day of the Disappeared is observed every August 30 to help raise awareness of the plight of the missing, honour their memories, and ease the emotional distress of families.