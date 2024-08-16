390 Individuals Face Prosecution For Looting, Vandalism In During #EndBadGovernance Protest In Jigawa

Out of 400 individuals arrested during the state’s recent anti-hunger protests, the Jigawa State Police Command has prosecuted 390 of them.

Mr. A.T. Abdullahi, the State Commissioner of Police, made the statement while addressing with reporters in Dutse on Thursday, stating that the arrested protestors were from the ten local government areas where violence occurred during the protests.

He claimed the demonstrators were seized for vandalising and looting government and public property.

“We arrested 400 protesters and out of the number 390 have been prosecuted while the cases of the remaining suspects are still pending,” the commissioner said.

He said that demonstrators vandalised and looted state fertiliser depots in the Babura and Hadeja local government regions of the state.

He named the local government regions where the demonstration occurred as Kiyaye, Hadeja, Kazaure, Kaugama, Malammadori, and Gumel, among others.

According to him, the police were able to recover part of the stolen property from the suspects.

The CP praised the Command’s officers and men for their efforts to keep the protest under control despite a personnel shortfall.