40 Shops Destroyed, As Fire Razes Popular Market In Abuja

At least 40 shops have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at Kaura Modern Market, located opposite the Prince and Princess market in the Kaura District of Abuja.

It was gathered that the inferno, which reportedly started at about 11 pm on Friday, burnt all valuable items including foodstuff, appliances and household items.

The Acting Director of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, while confirming the unfortunate incident in a report made available to the public on Saturday, stated that the fire was caused by an electrical spark on a power change-over installed in one of the shops.

Adebayo added that the inferno further aggravated by a generator kept inside one the shop where the fire started.

He said: “Cause of fire: Electrical spark on a power change-over installed in one of the shops.

“The fire was put under control by the combined teams of the FCT fire service and Federal fire. Fire under control at 1:59 am.”

“The only challenge we had was network. They couldn’t reach us on time.

“I was there myself. When they called, I had to mobilise the Games Village service and in about 10-12 minutes they were there. But you know to a person at the scene, one minute would have felt like a long time. And then the Asokoro unit joined about 15 minutes after.”