63 Illegal Refineries Seized In One Week, 16 Arrested – NNPC



The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says another 63 illegal refineries were discovered and confiscated in the past week.

It was revealed in a documentary that the fight against oil theft was yielding results.

According to the NNPC, about 177 incidents were recorded between August 3 and 9 by different incident sources, like Tantita Security Services, four; Shell Petroleum Development Company, 11; Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, 26; Maton Engineering Company, 20; NNPC 18 Operating Ltd, one; NNPC Command and Control Centre, 51; and government security agencies, 64.

It noted that during the week under review, 19 illegal pipeline connections were recovered, while some underwent repairs across several locations in Bayelsa and River States.

The NNPC stated that 63 illegal refineries were discovered and confiscated in Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Imo and Delta States.

It added that a vandalised barricaded oil wellhead was discovered in Bayelsa State.

It was learnt that stolen crude was discovered in oil reservoirs in Rivers State.

According to the state-owned firm, 17 vehicular arrests were made in communities in Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

It mentioned that 15 wooden boats conveying stolen crude were confiscated in Rivers and Bayelsa States.

The energy company disclosed that 51 of those incidents took place in the deep blue water, 21 in the western region, 29 in the central region, and 76 in the eastern region.

NNPC stated that no fewer than 16 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incidents in the past week.