89 Houses Destroyed, Seven Residents Missing In Niger Flood (Pictures)

No fewer than seven yet to be identified residents have been declared missing in a flooding incident that occurred in two local government areas of Niger state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the heavy downpour affected Sabon Pegi town, in Mashegu Local Government, including Nasarawa, in Magama Local Government of the state.

It was gathered that the heavy rainfall, which lasted from 2 am to 12 pm, resulted in the destruction of over 89 houses and three vehicles, while hundreds of hectares of farmland were washed away.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Friday, the Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, disclosed that search and rescue operations were still going on to find the victims.

He said: “NSEMA has received reports of flood disasters in Mashegu and Magama LGAs. The flood was caused by torrential rainfall that lasted through the early hours of Friday, August 30 (2 am to 12 pm).

“As of the time of filing this report, seven people have been declared missing, over 89 houses were affected, hundreds of hectares of farmlands, and three vehicles were washed away.

“Communities affected are the environs of Sabon Pegi in Mashegu LG and Nassarawa of Magama LG.

“Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are still ongoing by NSEMA staff and its volunteers, including local riverine communities.”