Abducted Ekiti Varsity Ex-DVC Found Buried In Shallow Grave



The former Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) of Ekiti State University, Olorunfemi Olaofe, who was kidnapped on July 9, has been found dead.

Olaofe was kidnapped in his house alongside his guard and driven away in his car.

It was gathered that the kidnappers initially demanded N50m ransom and thereafter remained incommunicado.

Sources told Punch that the Professor was found buried in a shallow grave in the bush.

They however could not confirm whether the 79-year-old retired university teacher died as a result of weakness due to age or that he was killed by the kidnappers.

Adeniran Akinwale, Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, who confirmed Olaofe’s death, said, “Yes, the professor has been found dead and we are doing everything possible to exhume the body for burial.

“However, we have arrested so many people and you know the circumstances surrounding the incident and we suspected insiders’ work in which the security man employed by the professor was the one who planned it.

“They (abductors) kidnapped the man with him so that we would not suspect. In the process of rescuing him, we have arrested some people. I can’t say much about the security guard, but at the appropriate time, we will brief the public.”