Abia: “You’ll Lose Your Reps. Seat, We Won’t Allow APC’s Bad Governance” – IPOB Lawyer To Kalu Amid Plans To Unseat Gov Otti

A legal counsel to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has vowed that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, will lose his seat in 2027.

Ejiofor’s statement is coming, following Kalu’s claims that the the Abia state’s Governor, Alex Otti, would be the last the Labour Party will produce to govern the state.

Recall that the Deputy Speaker of the Green Chamber, also assured that the All Progressives Congress will take over the leadership of the state in 2027, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done good job for the South Eastern state to compensate him.

Reacting to Kalu’s statement on Monday, Nnamdi Kanu‘s lawyer, accused him of planning to put people of Abia state back into the era of bad governance.

Ejiofor said: “This video highlights the extent of the desperation of Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the Nigeria House of Representatives. It is clear that this young man is completely disconnected from the realities in his home state.

“I can assure you that he will struggle to retain his mandate come 2027, which is the obvious consequence of the present macabre dance.

“Abians who are presently enjoying the unprecedented dividends of good leadership shall definitely speak louder come 2027, only if their votes will count again, by which time the deputy speaker will realize he has been daydreaming.”

“Wake up from your slumber and prepare for the challenges ahead! Abians deserve leaders who understand their struggles and are truly connected to the pulse of the people.”