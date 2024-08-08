Abuja Crossdresser, Area Mama Found Dead On Expressway

A crossdresser identified as Abuja Area Mama was on Thursday found dead along the Katampe – Mabushi expressway in the Federal Capital Territory.

In a viral video sighted on X, the crossdresser was found lying in a pool of blood with scratches over his body.

The vidictim appeared to have bruises on his face while his belongings were scattered beside him.

Benneth Igweh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, has however ordered an investigation into the death of the crossdresser.

In a statement, Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, said the command received a distress call in the early hours of the day.

Adeh said preliminary investigations showed that the crossdresser had no means of identification on him.



“In response to a distress call received by the Command Control Room on 08/08/2024 at about 07:40 AM, that an unidentified lady was seen lying motionless along Katampe – Mabushi expressway, a team of detectives were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the individual was a man fully dressed in female clothings with no means of identification on him. He was immediately taken to Maitama District Hospital where Doctors on duty confirmed him dead.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, has promptly ordered a thorough and discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Updates on this matter will be communicated in due course,” the statement read.