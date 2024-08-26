Account For Billions Spent During Kogi Guber Poll – PDP Moves to Suspend Melaye For Attacking National Leadership

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has begun moves to suspend former Senator Dino Melaye.

According to State leadership, Melaye has become a liability to the Party.

PDP elders in the State led by Ibrahim Dansofo, however instructed the local executive committee in Ijumu to initiate immediate suspension proceedings against Melaye.

This, they said, would herald the restoration of the party’s integrity and focus on viable leadership.

Recall that on Saturday, Melaye said the Party’s acting National Chairman Iliya Damagum, Secretary Samuel Anyanwu and Umar Bature have destroyed the PDP.

Melaye, who was the Party’s 2023 governorship candidate in the State claimed that the three chieftains had done an irreparable damage to PDP.

Condemning his remark, the party elders said Melaye has become a political lightweight and his ambitions have crumbled to the point where he can no longer win a local councillor position.

The Dansofo-led elders characterized Melaye as a liability, suggesting that his continued association with the party serves only to negotiate personal gain with the ruling party rather than contribute positively to the PDP.

“Senator Melaye has become a burden to the party.

“His accusations against the current leadership are hypocritical, as he himself was granted a governorship ticket despite the party’s awareness of his inability to win even a primary election,” Dansofo said.

The Kogi PDP placed blame for the party’s current struggles squarely on Melaye’s shoulders, claiming that his nomination was a significant misstep that has led to their present predicament.

They further called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to reevaluate their support for Melaye, urging them to distance themselves from someone they described as a “bondage” and a “big-time liability” for the party.

They called on the Nigerian public to disregard Melaye’s remarks, labelling them as the desperate words of a man whose political relevance has long since faded.

“The Kogi PDP is determined to move forward, reclaim its strength and rebuild its reputation as a formidable political force in the state, the stakeholders ask Dino Melaye to account for billions he collected in the name of governorship election,” they added