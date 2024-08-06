Activist Deji Adeyanju Condemns Protesters For Waving Russian Flag, Calling For Military Coup

Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist, has criticised demonstrators on Monday for raising the Russian flag and advocating for a military takeover.

During protest, Adeyanju declared it was treasonous to wave the Russian flag and demand a military takeover.

He directed security agents to arrest those waving the Russian flag and advocating for a military takeover.

Taking to his X platform Deji wrote: “It is treason to be raising the Russian flag and calling for a military coup. That is not protest but treason. Security agencies should arrest those doing so.

“While we welcome those who didn’t protest for once under Buhari’s terrible 8yrs of bad governance, treason is condemnable.”

It should be noted that while the protests continued in certain states, the Russian flag in red, blue, and white was noticed in Kano, Plateau, Kaduna, and Zamfara.

The Russian Embassy responded to the development, emphasising that the nationwide hunger protesters’ activities do not reflect any official Russian government policy or attitude.

