Actor Yul Edochie Advises Psquare to Prioritize Happiness Over Reunion

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has addressed people calling for the reunion of Psquare group brothers and vocalists Peter and Paul Okoye.

On Thursday, he posted on his Instagram page that he sees people encouraging Peter and Paul to make peace with each other and laughs because such people still don’t grasp what life is about.

Yul claimed that staying apart can lead to real peace.

He claimed that occasionally family members must be blocked in order to establish peace, and that peace requires interacting with individuals from a distance.

The actor went on to say that, while it is nice to see Psquare together, it is ideal if they stay apart to be happy and alive.

He wrote,

“I see people say Rudeboy, go & make peace with your brother, Mr P, go & make peace with your brother, I just laugh.

Many people still don’t understand what life is about.

Sometimes, real peace comes from staying apart.

Sometimes, even some family members have to be blocked to achieve peace.

Sometimes, you just have to relate with people from a distance to have peace.

Trying to be close to will kill you.

Life is short, especially for men

Small thing, man, don fall.

Too much stress.

That’s why we have many windows everywhere.

So, you have to be intentional about your life.

And life na per head.

Block anybody that needs to be blocked so you can have peace.

Don’t look back.

Fight for yourself. Stay alive.

It’s good to see Psquare together.

But if they have to stay apart to be happy and alive for us, let them stay apart.

We love them together”

“Being alive and happy is more important than being together”.

SEE POST: