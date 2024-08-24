Actress Debbie Shokoya Bounces Back From Pregnancy Loss With Arrival Of Baby Girl

Debbie Shokoya, a Nollywood actress, has just welcomed a baby girl, bringing immense joy to her fans and colleagues.

This wonderful news comes after she had earlier shared a heart-wrenching experience of losing her pregnancy at eight months in 2023.

Her colleague, Seiilat, took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share the exciting news, posting a photo of the pregnant movie star.

Seiilat expressed her happiness and congratulations to the new mother, saying she had been eagerly waiting to share the news.

Captioning the photo, she wrote,

“We are so grateful. Been waiting to post this particular one. Congratulations my love. Kisses to our mini Debbie”.

The celebration is doubled as fellow actress Tawa Ajisefini also announces the arrival of her baby boy, making it a happy time for the Nollywood community.

