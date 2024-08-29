ADC Slams Tinubu’s Govt, Says ‘Renewed Hope’ Is Hopeless

The African Democratic Congress, has said that the President Bola Tinubu-led Renewed Hope Agenda is gradually turning hopeless.

The party added that the ruling All Progressive Party, has no regard for Nigerian youths.

It was gathered that the National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Nwosu led this out on Wednesday, while inaugurating the party’s Youth wing, in Abuja.

Advertisement

Nwosu noted that President Tinubu is facing challenges in his government due to his neglecting attitude towards young Nigerians.

He said: “We are running a government that is talking of Renewed Hope Agenda. Where are the goal posts? What is the goal post for your economic team, Aviation Minister, Tourism? Everything has collapsed.

“Over 70 percent of this (over 200 million Nigerian) population are young men and women, the youths. But unfortunately, the APC government has no regard for these people.

“The best thing that happened in this country came from our youths. Our youths abroad project Nigeria in a positive way. But in Nigeria, a government that wants to make the people great, a government that promised Renewed Hope, is not seeing the hope in our young men and women.

READ MORE: Resign Immediately If You Can’t Tackle Insecurity – HURIWA Tells Tinubu

“This is very sad. For us in ADC, we believe that these young people need empowerment; these young people need to be allowed to use their creativity to turnaround Nigeria and the continent.

“ADC is saying, enough is enough. Our youths need empowerment and freedom. Recently, our youths wanted to protest against bad leadership, government spent so much money trying to stop them. Allow them the freedom. The Renewed Hope Agenda, is becoming hopelessness.

“We are running a government that is talking of Renewed Hope Agenda. Where are the goal posts? What is the goal post for your economic team, Aviation Minister, Tourism? Everything has collapsed.”