AFCON 2025: NFF Unveils 23-Player Squad For Super Eagles Clash With Rwanda, Benin

The Nigeria Football Federation, has announced the 23-player squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

It was gathered that the federation made this known, in post shared vial its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The new list includes three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and seven forwards.

INFOMATION NIGERIA reports that the games will be the first set of engagements for newly appointed German coach, Bruno Labbadia.

Bendel Insurance safe hands Amas Obasogie also returns, just as South Africa-based defender Olisa Ndah and Taiwo Awoniyi, who has not been called since the 1-1 draw with Lesotho in Uyo on Matchday 1 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in November last year.

Also making a return to the team after over six months is Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, and defender, William Ekong who recently moved to Al-Kholood FC in Saudi Arabia.

Napoli Striker, Victor Osimhen, has been included as Ahmed Musa was again omitted bringing to bear the uncertainty of his future with the team.

Nigeria will face the Benin Republic on September 7, followed by a clash against Rwanda three days later.

Meanwhile, all invited players are expected to assemble in Uyo on Monday, September 2nd ahead of the games and that could be their first time of meeting with their new head coach, Bruno Labbadia. Below is the full Super Eagles squad for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers:Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC) Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England) Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC. Italy); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England) Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)