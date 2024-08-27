AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles Will Beat Benin, Rwanda – Iwobi Assures Nigerians

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has expressed confidence that Nigeria will defeat Benin Republic and Rwanda in their opening games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Everton’s player also said that the Men’s national team are determined to secure a place at the next Africa Cup of Nations’ campaign.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the encounter with the Cheetahs will be held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, September 7.

The West Africans will then travel to Kigali to keep a date with Rwanda three days later.

The Super Eagles have won once in four outings since their final clash with hosts Cote d’Ivoire at the AFCON 2023 finals.

Meanwhile, Iwobi, while addressing newsmen, over the weekend, after scoring wining goal against Fulham in their 2-1 win over Leicester, said that Super Eagles will fight hard to win the upcoming games.

He said: “There’s still a lot to fight for; we have much to prove. We know the quality we have in this team, and we need to show it consistently for Nigeria, just like we do for our club sides.

“The fans expect a lot from us, and we expect a lot from ourselves. We’re ready to get the points we need to qualify.”

“We have a lot to prove. I always say we have a lot of quality in the team, and hopefully we can get the points we need to qualify because it’s something we want to achieve.”