Africa Must Deal With Its Own Problems – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that Africa must take full responsibility to address its own challenges, adding that without unity and peace, the continent wont progress.

It was gathered Tinubu led this out at a dinner held in his honor at the People’s Palace in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on Wednesday.

He urged African leaders to adopt more strategic and intentional measures to combat the outflow of skills and talents from the continent.

Tinubu said: “We have to develop our resources for our progress. Find solutions among ourselves and focus incisively on research and development, and reward those research and development programmes.

“To the international organizations, we are partners. We will continue to be partners, but we must implement more than half of the results of the research established here. We have many youths to take care of. Millions yearning for progress.

“It is a joy coming down here from Abuja, and for me, it is a homecoming. We are one single family on the continent. We are like twins held together at the hips. We have nowhere to go, but to cling to each other.

“Our gathering here is a significant milestone in the history of Africa, particularly for West and Central Africa; between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. I am happy to hear very deep thoughts coming from my brother, the President of Equatorial Guinea, concerning Africa.

“Africa must solve its own problems. For the world, Africa is wretched and ragged, full of conflicts. We say no. Peace, stability, and democracy are the way forward for our collective and progressive development. We have agreed on that with President Mbasogo.

“We definitely will continue to promote peace and stability throughout the continent. Some of our other brothers in shackles are still there, at each other’s throats. We will both work together and do whatever is possible to promote peace.

“Without peace, we cannot have development. Our problem is not that we do not understand what to do. We identify them, and we understand what to do. Our problem is how and when we should do them. I say the time is now. We had better roll up our sleeves, put on our knickers, and move strongly for the peace and stability of our continent.”