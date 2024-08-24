After 21 Years Of Contract Award, Dapo Abiodun Flags Off Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos Road Construction

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Friday, flagged off the construction of the Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota-Lagos expressway, 21 years after the contract was awarded.

During the flag off of construction at Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area, Abiodun noted the road is significant not only to Ogun but also to Lagos and the nation, as it provides a thoroughfare for people going to the neighbouring country.

Advertisement

His words: “The plan for the reconstruction of this road did not just start today because we have the interest of our people at heart.

“We know this is a federal government road, and the state had to follow the due process before getting the required approval to commence the reconstruction.

“This road was awarded in 2003, but since then, it has suffered insufficient funding, resulting in contractors working and many times abandoning the road at times for a year by when the roads would have suffered degradation.

READ ALSO: “Eight Years Not Enough To Fix Ogun Roads” – Gov Dapo Abiodun

“Our people have suffered too much travelling on this road, but today hope is renewed. I am glad to inform you that work is beginning on the road immediately.”

He added that the project was reopened following an appeal made to the Federal Government after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration last May through Dave Umahi, the Works Minister

Abiodun said five construction companies would be involved in the execution of the project for speedy completion.

“Each team will handle one of the following zones: Ota/Ifo, Papalanto, Ewekoro/Itori, Abeokuta, and the team allocated for palliative works to ensure smooth traffic along the project alignment during the construction duration.

“Each zone covers a distance of approximately 15 km,” he added.

He said the project is expected to be completed in 18 months.