After Carting Away Books From Bookshop During Raid, Police Claim Foreign Criminal Traced To NLC Building



The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Friday, said detectives traced a suspect under investigation to a shop in the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) building.

Recall that the NLC had accused police operatives and the Department of State Services of invading its Abuja office on Wednesday night.

According to a statement by NLC spokesperson, Benson Upah, the operatives arrested the security guards and forced them to hand over keys to the offices on the second floor.

Upah added that the operatives broke into the floor, ransacked the bookshop, and stole hundreds of books and publications.

Reacting, Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said the operation was to arrest a foreign national implicated in numerous criminal activities across Nigeria and other African countries.

Adejobi said, “The Nigeria Police Force has noted a publication alleging that the NLC national secretariat, known as the Labour House, located in the Central Business District, Abuja, was raided by the Police.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to clarify that a prime criminal suspect in an ongoing investigation was traced to a shop within the building in the Central Business District, Abuja. Detectives, armed with the appropriate legal authority, conducted an operation at the location, which turned out to be the NLC building.

“This well-coordinated, lawful operation was solely aimed at apprehending the prime suspect—a foreign national implicated in numerous criminal activities across Nigeria and other African countries.”

Adejobi said the operation had no connection with the NLC secretariat or leadership.

“We emphasise that this operation had no connection with the NLC, its secretariat, staff, or leadership. The NLC secretariat was not the focus of the operation, which was targeted at a rented shop within the building used by the suspect as a front for his criminal activities in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police Force seeks the cooperation and support of the NLC leadership as we continue this investigation, which is vital to safeguarding our nation. The high-profile nature of the suspect poses a significant security threat to Nigeria and other African nations, making this investigation crucial for the safety of all involved, including the NLC,” he added.