Ajaero: NUT Alerts Members To Prepare For Nationwide Strike

Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), on Tuesday, directed teachers nationwide to down tools and begin an indefinite strike should the Police arrest the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero.

Recall that on Monday the Intelligence Response Team arm of the Nigerian Police Force, invited Ajaero, for questioning over “Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion and Cybercrime.”

Advertisement

Reacting, NUT in a circular to its state wings nationwide by its President and Acting Secretary General, Audu Amba and Abdullahi Mohammed, respectively, asked teachers to prepare for industrial action.

The Union said: “As you may be aware, the President of NLC was invited by the Nigeria Police Force on the premise of unfounded and politically-motivated investigation into alleged terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

READ ALSO: If Anything Happens To Ajaero, We’ll Go On Strike Tonight – NLC Threatens

“The Congress considers the act of harassment and intimidation as an attempt by the Police to stifle the voice of the working people as represented by the Leadership of the Congress.

“Consequently, the NEC of the NLC met and resolved to, among other things, direct all affiliates and State Councils to immediately commence the process of mobilizing their members across the nation as the Congress would not hesitate to take all necessary actions, to protect the integrity and independence of the labour movement.

“In the light of the above, the NUT hereby directs al State Wings of the Union to mobilize all teachers and be prepared to proceed on an indefinite nationwide strike action by 12 midnight today, if anything happens to the President or any other leader of the Congress.

“The NUT stands with the NLC in this struggle to uphold justice, fairness, and the rule of law in our nation.

“All State wings are therefore directed to be on alert as they await further directives.”