The Nigeria Labour Congress President, Joe Ajaero, has said the struggle for better welfare for Nigerian workers would continue despite the police invitation.

The NLC’s boss noted that he is committed to fight for the labour movement if need be, adding that the labour movement remained the only patriotic and biggest pan-Nigerian organization in the country.

Ajaero made this known while addressing a crowd of labour members who gathered at the NLC headquarters to welcome him after honoring an invitation by the police on Thursday.

Recall that the NLC’s President was summoned by the Nigerian Police Force’s Intelligence Response Team, over alleged terrorism financing and criminal conspiracy.

Ajaero, while addressing newsmen, described the invitation as one of the hazards of being a labour leader, recalling how even at unit level he went to cell under late former head of state General Sani Abacha in the 90s.

He said: “We have gone there and we are back and you can’t do this job we are doing without this type of hazard. It’s expected. For those of you who called me, I told them this is the hazard of the job. Even at the unit level, some of us experience this.

“As far back as 1998, I was telling Falana we were together in the cell enjoying ourselves in the time of Abacha.

“What is important is the circumstances that took me to that place and whatever it is we are out to continue the struggle. We have gotten minimum wage which has not been implemented so we have to press for its implementation as soon as possible.

“Every other thing that will make the welfare of Nigeria workers worthwhile, we will be involved in it.

“We will not listen to any distraction. On behalf of the NLC, NAC, NEC and CWC for the level of the solidarity they have shown here, I want to say thank you.”