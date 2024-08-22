Ajaero: Stick To Your Strength, Don’t Be Intimidated By FG – Peter Obi Charges NLC

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged Nigeria Labour Congress to remain strong and avoid being intimidated amid struggle with Federal government.

Obi’s statement is coming, following an invitation of NLC’s President, Joe Ajaero, by the Police on Monday.

The former Anambra state’s governor said that the summon given to Ajaero by police was expected since the organized labour poses threat to the government’s autocratic intention.

Advertisement

In a statement released to the public on Thursday morning, Obi advised the police to exercise caution and follow the rule of law in managing the union leader’s case.

He said: “The anxiety generated by Nigeria Police’s invitation to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr. Joe Ajaero for an interview should not be unexpected given the critical position he holds as leader of the nation’s workforce.

READ MORE: Ajaero: TUC Accuses FG Of Intimidating Organised Labour

“The NLC is an interlocutor of the Federal Government on various labour disputes and other national interest issues. On that basis alone, without prejudice to due process, Mr Ajaero represents an umbrella organization that should inform the authorities of their approach and modalities.

“The alleged infractions listed on the letter of invitation circulating on Social Media, are weighty and there is no clarity on the circumstances and if the authorities are attributing these to personal conduct or responsibilities devolving on Mr Ajaejo as the undisputed leader of NLC.

“Extreme caution must thus be exercised in the manner in which this issue is handled. It is not unexpected that government will boot try autocratic methods to vow labour as a potential opposition force.

“Invitations like the one to Ajaero are expected. But the rule of law and the laws of evidence should be observed. Labour should stick to its strengths and powers in order to maintain democratic order and sanity.”