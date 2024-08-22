Ajaero: TUC Accuses FG Of Intimidating Organised Labour

The President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, has said that there is an attempt by the federal government to intimidate the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Recall that the Police, on Monday, summoned the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, for questioning over accusations of terrorism financing, treasonable felony, cybercrime, and other related offenses.

Reacting to the development, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Wednesday, urged the President Bola Tinubu’s government to reveal the specific charges against Ajaero.

He said: “You could see that as of today, there was a response from our lawyer, Femi Falana, saying that the government should come clean and tell us what are the offences.

“They should open up much more because Nigerians need to know. The way it is generally perceived today is that you are muzzling the labour movement. Joe Ajaero does not present himself.

“Anything that he is doing, he is doing it on behalf of the members of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“For us, we will continue to be advocates to push government to do what is right in all ramifications.

“The final thing that we will do is to shut down the oil and gas industry so that the refinery can work.”