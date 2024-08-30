Ajaero: You Can’t Intimidate Us – NLC To Tinubu

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said that it can’t be intimidated by the President Bola Tinubu’s led administration, following the recent invitation, made by the Police.

Recall that NLC’s boss, Joe Ajaero, was called to visit the police headquarters, in Abuja over alleged sponsoring of terrorism, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

Reacting to the Ajaero’s ordeal, the Secretary General, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, in a statement, made available to journalists on Thursday, disclosed that Labour leaders had never gone into exile or organized a hijacked protest.

Advertisement

Ugboaja noted that no amount of charges or cases against NLC leader would make organized labour bow.

The statement reads: “We have never had a rally where a shop was broken into. Has any shop ever been broken into across the Federation? And since 1978 till date, we have had more than a hundred rallies.

READC MORE: Ajaero Returns From Police Invitation, Vows To Continue Fight For Nigerians Welfare

“No common incident of a shop being broken into. So comrades, we are not mad people. We are workers. And we cannot begin now to reason upside down.

“Has any labour leader since 1978 gone on exile? No. Has any labour leader ever gone on exile? No. So let them be told, we will not run. Nobody, we be fighting labour out of Nigeria.

“50 million cases, 500 charges, we will take it standing. We will not bow before anybody. We will not. So let it be known. Because we have done our work diligently. Where we need to say no, we have said no.

“Where we need to say yes, we have said yes. Where we need to balance, we have balanced. You cannot bend us. We will adjust appropriately.

“Therefore, while they felt that we were tough, ordinary people felt we were weak. Everybody viewed us like the elephant body, depending on what part he is touching. Government sees Ajaero as a hard nut, ordinary people feel Ajaero is weak.

“Where do we stand? So the best you can do is be a trade union leader, and that is what we are. So let’s not be misconstrued.”