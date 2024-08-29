Akwa Ibom Police Neutralize Dreaded Kidnap Kingpin, Recover G3 Rifle

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has apprehended a notorious kidnapping kingpin and leader of the Bling Bling Marine Strike Force, Ubong Effiong Archibong, also known as ‘Condiment.’

On Thursday, ASP Timfon John, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, revealed this in a statement headed “Notorious Kidnap Kingpin/Sea Pirate Meets Waterloo” issued in Uyo, the state capital.

She added that the suspect was killed in a gun duel with Command agents at his hideout in Uyanga Community, Cross River State, and that a G3 rifle with ammo had been retrieved from him.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the suspect was responsible for the kidnapping of High Court Judge Joy Unwana and the murder of her police orderly, Inspector ThankGod Edet, last year.

Other abduction instances linked to the dead suspect include the brutal murder of Emem and Sons Nig. Ltd’s CEO and the kidnapping of his sales representative and pharmacist, Joemel.

READ MORE: Nurse Arrested After Woman Dies From Butt Enlargement Injection

The statement read, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, on Wednesday, 28th August 2024, neutralised a dreaded kidnap kingpin/sea pirate whose stock-in-trade was to kidnap, kill, maim, and cause havoc in society.

“The kingpin, Ubong Effiong Archibong (M), alias ‘Condiment,’ a gang leader of the Bling Bling Marine Strike Force terrorising the Uruan/Oron waterways, was responsible for the kidnapping of High Court Judge, Joy Unwana, and the killing of her police orderly, Inspector ThankGod Edet, as well as the gruesome murder of the CEO of Emem and Sons Nig. Ltd. and the kidnapping of his sales representative.

“The suspect was also responsible for the kidnapping of Pharmacist Joemel, as well as the kidnapping of Mr Brown, CEO of Mingles Hotel.

“The suspect was neutralised during a gun battle with operatives of the Command at his hideout in Uyanga Community, Cross River State.

“One G3 rifle with four live rounds of ammunition was recovered from the suspect. The corpse of the suspect was recovered and deposited at the morgue. Investigations with the full intent to arrest other members of the gang are ongoing.”