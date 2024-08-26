Akwa Ibom Police Raid Hideout, Nab Six Suspected Cultists, Recover Bags Of Illicit Drugs

The operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, have appended six persons, suspected to be cultists in Afaha Offiong community, located in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday.

In a statement released to newsmen on Monday by the command ‘s Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John, disclosed that those arrested during the raid were; Kufre Godwin Okon, Uko Monday Edet, Cyril Michael, Gabriel Effiong, Joseph Effiong Okon, and Udofia Emmanuel Udofia.

Advertisement

John noted that the security agents also recovered two bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, cocaine and some cocktail concoctions.

She added that investigation is ongoing as efforts are in place to arrest fleeing members of the syndicate.

The statement reads: “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, in its sustained efforts towards making the state safe, secure, and uncomfortable for criminals, has raided a criminal hideout in Afaha Offiong community in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area.

“The raid was carried out by the Command’s operatives who acted following directives of the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom, CP Waheed Ayilara upon intelligence reports available at the Command’s disposal about nefarious activities in a section of the community.

READ MORE: DisCo Announces Power Blackout In Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest fleeing members of the syndicate.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Waheed Ayilara, has reassured Akwa Ibomites of the command’s unwavering commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.

“He urged them to always report any suspicious movement or suspicious persons to the nearest police station, as this will help the police cultivate and act on the information towards keeping the state safe and secure.”