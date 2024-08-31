Alleged Corruption: Too Much Of Envy Among Nigeria’s Politicians – El Rufai

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai has lamented over what he described as ‘envy’ in Nigeria’s political system.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that El Rufai’s statement is coming, following some corruption allegations, leveled against him by the state’s House of Assembly.

Recall that the former governor was accused of misappropriation of government funds during his eight years in office.

The Kaduna State’s Assembly also alleged that El Rufai siphoned ₦432bn, leaving the state with huge debt liabilities.

However, in a post shared via his X handle on Saturday, the forme governor described envy as an ‘incurable disease’ among the political class on the country.

He said: “WEEKEND REFLECTION: “NONE of us has to fail for ALL of us to succeed. And in unity there is strength.” – @VP Kamala Harris, US Vice President (2021-2024) and Democratic Presidential Candidate at the Democratic National Convention.

“The quote above led me to reflect on the meaning and implications for our situation in Nigeria. Feelings of envy require that EVERYONE fails for ONE to succeed.

“Envy is quite prevalent amongst the key actors in our political system. Competence, capacity, and commitment are some personal leadership qualities that attract the envy of those lacking or deficient in these indices.

“Instead of striving to attain, the envious seeks to hate and destroy those that are better. Envy leads to hatred.

“Hatred leads to destructive thoughts and actions, including unspeakable crimes like perjury, malicious prosecution, persecution, unlawful imprisonment, torture and even murder for the target(s) of the envy.

“Can the incurable disease of envy amongst Nigerians, particularly within the members of the political class be cured? Personally, I doubt it.

“The emerging problem of Nigeria is the outcome of the continuously deteriorating competence, capacity and commitment of the political leadership.

“Societies succeed or fail depending on these personal and institutional qualities.

“No matter what, the incurable virus of ENVY has to be confronted and degraded, if not cured, if Nigeria is to achieve its manifest destiny of greatness and leadership of the Black Race. I pray this can be realized. Amen.”