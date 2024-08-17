Amaechi Plotting To Hijack Rivers To Fight Tinubu Ahead 2027 – Okocha



Tony Okocha, ousted Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, has accused former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi of planning to hijack the Party in the State.

He spoke to journalists in Abuja on Friday while reacting to the court judgment that sacked his committee on August 15.

Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, sacked the seven-man caretaker committee of the APC led by Okocha, while reinstating Emeka Beke as the APC Chairman.

Beke is a loyalist of ex-Governor Amaechi.

Okocha, however, vowed never to allow Amaechi and his alleged stooge, Emeka Beke have their way against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027

Reacting, Okocha said: “We imagine how a person of low academic qualifications can preside over a meeting that some of us would attend but the APC leader then said they wanted somebody who had a street boy mentality.

“But the truth was that he wanted a surrogate, a stooge who would do his bidding. We fought but the APC leader was then a minister and his vestiges were here as leaders of the party.

“At the presidential primaries of the APC, Beke was the person who led the Rivers delegation of 56 delegates to vote for Rotimi Amaechi. That was how they scored 56 from the state.

“There is an intention to throw up Amaechi’s man and then he (Amaechi) becomes the APC leader and then uses the APC to fight Mr President in 2027. We will never allow that.”