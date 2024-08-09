Amid N1bn Lawsuit, VeryDarkMan Tests Prophet Fufeyin’s Miracle Water On Blind, Cripple, But Fails To Work

Pastor Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, has been criticized by social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The controversy began in June when Fufeyin launched his “miracle products,” including soap, water, and perfume, claiming the soap had NAFDAC approval.

VeryDarkMan questioned the products’ efficacy, prompting Fufeyin to sue him for N1 billion and obtain a restraining order.

Undeterred, VDM purchased the “miracle water” and tested it on blind and deaf individuals at a disability home in Abuja, seeking evidence for the court case.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, VDM challenged Fufeyin’s claims, asking if the water truly worked as advertised.

He provided the physically challenged individuals with the miracle water to drink, and they took turns consuming it.

However, by the end of the day, nothing extraordinary happened, casting doubt on the water’s purported healing properties.

Captioning the video he wrote,

“I have gone to test prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin healing water on the blind and physical disabilities at the biggest disability home in the whole of Abuja. @prophetjeremiahomoto na so e dey work?”

