Amotekun Corps Detains Nine Suspects For Various Crimes In Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, better known as Amotekun Corps, has detained nine people for allegedly engaging in a variety of criminal activities.

According to the corps, the suspected criminals were apprehended at various sites throughout the state.

Adetunji Adeleye, the state commander of the corps, paraded the suspects at the corps’ headquarters in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday.

He claimed the accused reportedly committed different crimes such as kidnapping, stealing, robbery, and attempted murder.

The commander said, “Today, we are parading nine suspects. The suspects have been profiled and necessary actions are being taking on them.

“Again, we are also carrying out the directives of th3 Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, pursuant to the Ondo State Livestock and Grazing Regulations and Establishment of Ranch Law 2021, as amended, which mandates the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps to oversee and enforce peaceful relationship between the farmers and headers and inhabitants of the forests.”

Adeleye also revealed that the corps had formed a force known as the ‘Amot Rangers’ to tackle hoodlums inside the forests, as directed by the state governor.

“In view of Mr. Governor’s directives, we are establishing immediately six major control points for a special unit of the Amotekun corps that is coded ‘Amot Rangers’. The ‘Amot Rangers’. will leave and stay in the forests to control the excesses of these miscreants causing trouble in Ondo State.

“These six control points cut across the troubled borders around Edo, Kogi, Kwara, and Ekiti States. In the last 72 hours, men of the Ondo State Security Network had combed every nook and cranny of the four local governments in Akoko, and we’ve been able to flush out the miscreants.

“As a matter of fact, they even ran away before our men got there. This is to tell them that Ondo State is not a place for terrorists and people with bad intentions to stay.

“No matter how deep into the forestry area, we remain resolute to ensuring the safety of lives and property in such area.

“Hence, the governor has graciously approved that two of the existing control posts in the forest be further reinforced while an additional four, making a total of six, will be put in place. These are to be manned by specially trained Amotekun Rangers whose sole responsibility is to ensure that the nefarious activities of these miscreants are checkmated.”

He further stated that several of the suspects specialised in stealing commercial motorcycles, known as okada, and killing their owners.

“One of the major security challenges we have in the urban centres is the issue of snatching of Okada motorcycles. A syndicate that specialises across the state in killing the Okada riders and making away with the Okada includes those to be paraded today.

“We equally have two of them who attempted to kill the security men put in charge of a petroleum product. We have on display the guns which they used before the long arm of law caught up with them.

“Across board, the decline in the number of suspects being paraded can be grossly attributed to the 24-hour patrol for seven days every week of men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency. Under law and order, we’ve been able to stabilise the enforcement of laws and order of the state to such an extent that there is stability,” Adeleye stated.