Amotekun Corps Detains Suspect For Alleged Defilement Of Minor In Osun

Operatives of the Osun Amotekun Corps have detained a man named Muritala Ibrahim on suspicion of defilement.

Ibrahim, 35, is accused of defiling a 10-year-old child, whose identity has been hidden, in Agba, Boripe Local Government Area, Osun State.

Following a report from the girl’s mother at the Amotekun Boripe Command, Ibrahim was taken into custody.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Monday, Corps Commander Osun Amotekun CSP Isaac Omoyele (rtd) confirmed the arrest.

READ MORE: Actress Debbie Shokoya Bounces Back From Pregnancy Loss With Arrival Of Baby Girl

He added that Ibrahim reportedly lured the child into his home, where he got intimate with her.

According to Omoyele, Ibrahim also shaved part of the girl’s hair and gave her another clothes to wear.

“Upon preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to perpetrating the act by defiling the young girl.

“He has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution,” Omoyele stated.