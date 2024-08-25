Anambra Businessman Excretes 68 Wraps Of Cocaine At Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, has arrested one Anambra state based-businessman, Ibeanusi Solomon Nosike, after excreting 68 wraps of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

According to NDLEA, the 36-year-old was nabbed in the early hours of Thursday, August 8, 2024 at the old domestic terminal of the Lagos airport while attempting to board the first flight out of Lagos to Abuja.

The agency added that he was scheduled to join a Qatar Airways flight to Vietnam at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja at about 10am same day.

Femi Babafemi, the Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, announced this on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi claimed that the suspect who came under the surveillance of the agency, had arrived Lagos from his base in Onitsha, Anambra on the August 7, 2024, and lodged in a hotel where he swallowed the 68 wraps of cocaine before heading to the airport for a 6:30am flight the following morning.

