Anambra Governor’s Daughter Gets Married In Colorful Traditional Ceremony

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo’s eldest daughter, Ifeatu Adaora, has tied the knot.

She exchanged vows with her partner, Arinze Ibekwe, in a traditional ceremony on Saturday in Isuofia, Anambra.

The joyous occasion was celebrated with notable guests, including Abia State Governor Alex Otti.

On Sunday, Governor Soludo’s wife, Nonye, shared photos from the ceremony on her X page, expressing her immense happiness for the couple.

She penned a heartfelt message, praying for God’s blessings of peace, love, patience, understanding, perseverance, and gratitude to guide their union.

Nonye wrote,

“My joy is immeasurable as i witnessed my eldest daughter, Adaora’s traditional marriage to her beloved Arinze from Onitsha, a city renowned for its bustling commerce and home to the largest market in West Africa. As they embark on this new journey together, I pray for God’s blessings of peace, love, patience, understanding, perseverance, and gratitude to guide their union towards a blissful and joyous future. May their new home be filled with love and happiness. May they live to see their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Adaora, you continue to make us proud, and we love you dearly. God bless your marriage.”

“Congratulations to my darling daughter, Ifeatu, and her husband, Arinze, who, yesterday, were traditionally wedded in our hometown, Isuofia.

As you both begin this new phase, I pray God to give you peace, love, patience, understanding, perseverance, and gratitude to have a blissful and amazing union. Your new home is blessed. I love you ❤️ Continue making us proud, my baby. God bless your union.”

