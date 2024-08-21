Anambra Police Bust Kidnapping Syndicate, Free Captive

The Anambra State Police Command has cracked down on a kidnappers’ hideout in Umuduru, Ihiala Local Government Area.

The raid successfully disrupted their criminal activities.

According to the command, a joint team of police, military, and vigilantes carried out the operation, which resulted in the safe rescue of a kidnapped victim.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the command spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, released a press statement revealing this information.

Ikenga stated that the achievement was accomplished following the arrest of a suspect (name withheld) a few weeks ago and his confession to being a member of a criminal/notorious kidnapping group terrorising the state, particularly in Ihiala.

READ MORE: Man Dies During 19-Day Dry Fast In Lagos

The statement read in part, “In an ongoing operation in Ihiala, a combined team of Police, Military and AVG operatives busted a criminal den at Umuduru, Ihiala and rescued a kidnapped victim unhurt.

“The feat is following an arrest of a suspect name (withheld) a few weeks ago and his confession of being a member of a criminal/notorious kidnap gang terrorising the state, especially in Ihiala.

“The rescued victim has been debriefed and released to the family, while operations are still ongoing. Further development shall be communicated, please.”