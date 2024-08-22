Anambra: Woman Nabbed For Torturing Nephew With Heated Iron Over Theft

A woman, Amarachukwu Happiness Nzekwe, has been detained for reportedly torturing her 13-year-old nephew with a heated laundry iron in Anambra State’s Aguata Local Government Area.

The culprit was apprehended on Monday, August 19, 2024, after a video of the victim went viral on social media and was brought to the notice of Ify Obinabo, Anambra State’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, on Sunday.

Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the Commissioner’s media aide, noted in a statement on Wednesday, August 21, that the 38-year-old nurse, who is from Ezinifite in Aguata LGA, said she only chastised her nephew after he stole from her.

According to the offender, the weapon used to inflict the damage on the child was a well-heated washing iron, after which she locked him up at home without providing adequate medical assistance.

Obinabo, who was extremely outraged at the occurrence, spoke immediately after rescuing the child and assured him that justice will be served.

“It is important to note that the culprit is currently without her own child, which is why her little nephew was kept in her care. As at the time of this report, the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation and consequently charges the case to court,” the statement read.