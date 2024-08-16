Apapa Port: Customs Intercepts 12 Containers Of Banned Items Worth N1.8bn

The Nigeria Customs Service Apapa Port Command has intercepted 12 containers of contraband goods.

The seized items, worth N1.8 billion in duty, include Tramadol, expired drugs, and 27,540 cutlasses and machetes.

Bashir Adeniyi, Comptroller-General of Customs, made this known when unveiling the contraband in Lagos on Thursday.

He emphasised that the expired medicinal products were imported without meeting the essential regulatory requirements.

He further stated that some of the drugs did not get National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) numbers.

“We also have containers that were seized due to false declarations, ostensibly to evade duty payments, which amount to smuggling.

“In total, 12 containers have been seized with a duty-paid value worth N1.8 billion.

“These importations are in flagrant violation of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023,” he said.

Adeniyi stated that another 20-foot container containing expired pharmaceutical products was discovered to contain cartons of Royal Tramadol 225mg stashed among expired cartons of analgesics, antiseptics, and anti-inflammatory tablets that lacked a NAFDAC number.

According to the customs official, the 20-foot container also included rolls of Tramadol 225mg hidden among expired cartons of Zokomol and Diclofenac, medicinal items without a NAFDAC registration number.