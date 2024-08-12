APP Suspects Opposition Over Explosion At Rivers Secretariat (Pictures)

A dynamite explosion has rocked the secretariat of the Action People’s Party along the GRA axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

It was gathered that the culprits, suspected to be political thugs detonated the substance into the windows and doors, as well destroying other properties of the party.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, following some speculations over the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, plans to move with his supporters to the APP, amid alleged hijack of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

According to PUNCH, ceiling and fittings in the building were also destroyed while some party officials were sighted discussing the development.

A party official, identified as Chimene, said that the incident was politically-motivated.

He said: “Yes, I’m a member of the APP. I was informed of the attack at about 3 am today.

“This is politically-motivated and there is no two ways about it. They know that the APP is a fast-growing political party in the state. We call on the police to investigate this and arrest the culprits.”