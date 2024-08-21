Appeal Court Affirms Shaibu’s Reinstatement As Edo Deputy Gov

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed the judgment of a Federal High Court, which reinstated Philip Shaibu as the Edo State Deputy Governor.

In its ruling, the court dismissed the appeal filed by the State House of Assembly, seeking to uphold Shaibu’s impeachment as the Deputy Governor.

The appellate court, during the proceedings dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

It added that the lower court was right to reinstate Shaibu.

In the judgment of the High Court delivered on July 17, Justice James Omotosho, held that Shaibu’s impeachment violated the provisions of the law.

Omotosho declared that Shaibu’s ouster on April 8 by the State House of Assembly was politically motivated.

Consequently, the judge ordered his reinstatement.

Omotosho further ordered that Shaibu’s salaries and allowances—from April when he was impeached—should be paid to him.

Recall that his impeachment was undertaken after the House adopted the report of a seven-member investigative panel.

Shaibu was accused of “misconduct, perjury, and disclosure of government secrets”.

Shaibu had fallen out with Godwin Obaseki, Governor of the State, before the impeachment.