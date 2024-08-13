Armed Men Kidnap Two Chinese Nationals In Ogun, Police Probe Begins

The Ogun State Police Command has verified that two Chinese citizens were taken by armed individuals believed to be kidnappers in the state.

Omolola Odutola, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident on Monday in Abeokuta, the state capital, saying the Chinese nationals were kidnapped near Kemta, along Onigbedu, in the Ewekoro local government area of the State.

Odutola stated that authorities are aggressively attempting to secure the victims’ release.

The kidnappers had already contacted the victims’ company and demanded a ransom for their release.

The police spokesperson said, “The company’s security supervisor was informed by one of the expatriates that Wenguang and Ding had been kidnapped and that a ransom was being demanded,” she explained.

“Our operatives in the Ewekoro Division, assisted by local vigilantes, military personnel from the Social Orientation and Safety Corps, local hunters, and other security groups, conducted a thorough search of the Kémta Village forest but did not locate the victims.”

She emphasised that attempts to secure the release of the abducted individuals were ongoing.