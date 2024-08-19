Army Arrests Taraba Hunters’ Leader For Selling AK-47 To Terrorist

The Nigerian Army has arrested the leader of the Gassol Local Government Area Hunters’ Association in Taraba State, identified as Adamu Tanko, for selling AK-47 rifle to a terrorist.

It was gathered that while conducting some investigations, the rifle Tanko sold had been recovered during an operation against terrorists in Plateau State.

The Army made this known in a statement released to newsmen on Sunday.

The statement reads: “In a separate operation in Taraba State, troops acting on credible intelligence arrested the chairman of the Gassol Local Government Area Hunters’ Association, Alhaji Adamu Tanko, for selling an AK-47 rifle to a suspected terrorist.

“The investigation revealed that the weapon had been recovered during a joint operation against terrorists in Boki Lamba, a border town with Plateau State.”

Also in a related development, the troops deployed for counterterrorism operations in Borno State have killed Abu Rijab, a terrorist commander on their wanted list.

Rijab and his fighters were killed during an offensive operation conducted against their enclave in Bula Daloye, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The army stated that the operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles and mobile phones, adding that eight terrorists and their families surrendered to troops in Gwoza LGA.

The statement added: “In a series of coordinated operations across the country, troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully neutralized a notorious Boko Haram commander along with other terrorist fighters.

“In addition, numerous terrorists and their families have surrendered to the troops as a result of sustained pressure against their operations.

“Troops have also apprehended several criminal suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

“On August 17, 2024, the troops launched an offensive operation against a terrorist enclave in Bula Daloye, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Following an intense firefight, the troops overpowered the terrorists, neutralizing three, including a wanted Boko Haram commander Abu Rijab.

“The operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles and mobile phones. Additionally, eight terrorists and their families surrendered to troops in Gwoza Local Government Area.

“The same troops also apprehended two suspects in Konduga Local Government Area with 52 bags of illicit drugs intended for supply to terrorists.”