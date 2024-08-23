Army Chief Orders Probe Into Alleged Killing Of Villagers, Cattle In Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered an investigation into the alleged killing of three villagers and cattle by Nigerian troops in Sabon Birni community, Kaduna State.

Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, announced this in a statement made accessible to journalists in Kaduna on Thursday.

Nwachukwu stated that the probe was spurred by accusations in social and mainstream media blaming Nigerian Army troops of the heinous crime.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a disturbing news report with gory pictures/video footage published in some mainstream and social media platforms.

“The reports alleged that troops of 1 Division annihilated three persons and some cattle during a recent operation at Sabon Birni in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” he said.

Nwachukwu conveyed the Nigerian army’s condolences to the Sabon Birni community and the families of those impacted.

“We also wish to state that the allegation will be thoroughly investigated and any personnel found culpable will be appropriately sanctioned.

“It is also necessary to add that the Nigerian Army, which is constitutionally mandated to protect lives and property of the citizenry, cannot tolerate doing otherwise.

“Accordingly, Lagbaja has directed a thorough investigation into the incident with a view to establishing the immediate and remote causes of the incident and unraveling those behind it, “he said.

Nwachukwu urged the people to remain calm and assured them that the investigation’s findings will be made public.