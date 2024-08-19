Army Repels Terrorist Attack In Kaduna, Eliminates Two Insurgents

A terrorist attack on the Saulawa community in Kaduna State’s Birnni Gwari Local Government Area has been foiled by Nigerian Army troops.

Prior to making touch with the militants on Friday, the forces on battle patrol had cleared Maidaro and Ngade Alha villages.

The Nigerian Army issued a statement on Sunday stating that the terrorists engaged the forces in a gunfight.

The Army also stated that two terrorists were killed, and firearms, as well as 11 motorcycles, were recovered following the operation.

The post read, “Troops of the Nigerian Army on Operation Forest Sanity have dealt a significant blow to terrorists operating within Saulawa general area of Birnni Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday, August 16, 2024.

“The troops, while conducting a fighting patrol to Saulawa, cleared Maidaro and Ngade Alha villages before making contact with the rampaging terrorists. The ensuing firefight resulted in the elimination of two terrorists and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 11 motorcycles, one of which was burnt in situ resulting from damage sustained during the operation.”

The service stated that troops remained committed to reducing terrorist activity in the country.

“The troops, in their untiring commitment, have continued to deny the terrorists freedom of action and significantly undermined their capabilities.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its determination to protect the nation and its citizens from the scourge of terrorism,” the post added.

