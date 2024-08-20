ASUU To Issue Fresh Strike Notice To FG Over Unmet Demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reached a consensus to formally notify the federal government of its intention to embark on a fresh strike.

During a National Executive Council meeting held at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) made the decision, as reported by Daily Trust.

According to NEC meeting attendees, the federal government’s unfulfilled pledges led to their decision to strike again.

Speaking anonymously to Daily Trust due to lack of authorisation, one of the officials clarified that the warning was sent out in compliance with the Trade Dispute Act’s provisions.

He added one of their complaints was that, despite the President’s directive to withdraw university teachers from Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, the platform was still being utilised to pay their wages.

According to him, the platform has continued to deduct their members’ salary, and there are many other outstanding issues on ground.

READ MORE: Davido’s Father Donates N1bn To Cherubim & Seraphim Church In Memory Of Late Mother

“You and I know that there are many unresolved issues on the ground. We won’t hesitate to embark on another strike if our demands are not met.

“Our demands are very clear, but the government thinks they are smart and play on our intelligence,” the university lecturer said.

Daily Trust was informed by another official that the Federal Ministries Education and Labour will receive the “letter of notice” on Tuesday unfailingly.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, President of ASUU, and Mrs Patience Onuobia, spokesperson for the Labour Ministry, could not be reached for comment.

Several phone calls to the ASUU President went unanswered, and as of Monday night, he was yet to respond to a text message given to him.

Also, phone calls to Mrs Onuobia’s mobile phone did not connect, and she did not respond to a text message sent to her at the time of publishing this report.