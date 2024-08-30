Atiku Condemns Death Threat Against Yoruba, Benin People By Canadian Woman Says, Diversity Must Be Protected

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the death threat made against Yorubas and Benin people by a woman, identified as Amaka Patience, living in Canada.

Atiku, in a statement released on Thursday, said that Nigerians need to promote unity and oneness among each other.

Recall that Amaka’s video was seen on Tiktok, claiming to poison her fellow Nigerians, living in Canada, which sparked widespread outrage and calls for action.

She said: “Record me, it’s time to start poisoning the meals of the Yorubas and Benin people, poison their food and drinks at work so they can begin to die one by one.”

Taking to his X account, on Thursday, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, commended the relevant government agencies for their prompt and decisive action in addressing the threat and exposing the woman behind the threat.

