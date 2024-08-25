Atiku’s Presidency Would’ve Created Prosperity, In Nigeria – Paul Ibe Counters Bode George

The media adviser to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has said that Atiku’s presidency would have created prosperity in Nigeria.

Ibe said this in response to claims by Chief Bode George, former deputy national chairman (south) of the PDP.

Recall that George, in a programme titled ‘The Morning Show’, on Arise TV, said that Nigeria would have experienced set back if Atiku was elected president in the last general election.

He said: “If Atiku had won, I would have stayed in my house because I knew that for real, in the future, he would collapse. This country would never accept.

“If he had won that election, you think this country would have been stable? Because somebody from the North (Buhari) had just finished eight years and our own norm is that after the eight years, the presidential candidate must come to the South.”

Reacting to Chief George claims in a statement released to the public on Saturday, Ibe said that Atiku’s presidency would have protected Nigeria’s interests, avoiding the favoritism, prejudice, and lawlessness allegedly associated with the current administration.

The statement partly reads: “Contrary to Chief Bode George’s imprudent talk, an Atiku presidency would have heralded an era of prosperity, driven by a cabinet brimming with seasoned and adept individuals, chosen solely on merit regardless of their background or beliefs.

“Such leadership would have safeguarded Nigeria’s interests, steering clear of the bigotry and nepotism and brigandage that characterizes this administration. Instead of the current state of disarray, driven by haphazard policies, Nigeria would have thrived under Atiku’s guidance.

“In contrast, we see Bode George, who once threatened exile, should Tinubu ascend to power, now oddly silent about the present administration. Is Bode’s reticence because Atiku is not from his region? It is prudent to consider Bode’s opinions with caution.