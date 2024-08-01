Wife of Nigeria’s President, Oluremi Tinubu has appealed to those planning a nationwide protest to reconsider their actions.

According to the First Lady, nobody can predict the outcome of the demonstration.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday at the Aso Villa, Abuja, after a meeting with wives of State Governors and Renewed Hope Initiative Coordinators, Oluremi said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working hard to get the country back to its former glory.

While emphasising the government’s efforts to revitalize the economy and restore Nigeria’s international reputation, she called on Nigerian youths to engage themselves creatively and seize the numerous opportunities available in the country.

Her words: “Lagos has not recovered from #EndSARS and it saddens our hearts and what people don’t realize is that when we’re drumming for things like that, we don’t know the backlash and what will happen after.

“All those things are very distracting and I will appeal to them to be patient, we didn’t come here playing, we came here to work because, one, I know we’ll leave this place one day and I want to go into a Nigeria that will not be a burden to me. I’ll be much older and I want to make sure that I take my rest in a very conducive and nice atmosphere and that’s what we’re doing.

“If they’re trying to be destructive, it’s left between them and the law, but I pray that they would reconsider and then don’t make life difficult for those who are still having quite a challenging life. That’s why we’re putting money into the hands of petty traders, giving them a grant of N50,000, it’s not a loan, just to help small businesses.

“We’ve done that in the past and I saw how well it went. They shouldn’t deprive all those people that depend on their daily living and then trying to obstruct that. So I appeal to them and I hope they see reasons.”

“This government has been working day and night to make sure that this country is put back on its feet. The respect we have now as Nigerians in international community is higher than what we’ve had in the past.

“People want to do business with Nigeria legitimately now because they know all cards are on the table. They want to do business with Nigerians legitimately and that will create jobs. So our youth should try to engage themselves, be creative, and do more.

“So everybody has to be creative, our youth have to be seen doing something, nobody’s going to even encourage and put money into the pocket of somebody who’s not doing anything.

“There are so many opportunities in Nigeria. People made money during COVID, lots of money, just by making sanitizers, creating different things that people can use at that time.

“The respect we have… when I went to Belarus, I didn’t book an appointment to see the President, we were invited for a festival and I said I’ll use that to rest a bit, but immediately I hit the ground everybody wanted… Nigeria is like the new bride in the international community and the youth have to see that”, she added.