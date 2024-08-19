AY Makun Celebrates 53rd Birthday, Reflects On God’s Goodness

AY Makun, a popular comedian and actor, has expressed his deep appreciation to God as he celebrates his 53rd birthday today.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the comedian posted a snapshot of himself expressing gratitude to God for another year of life, acknowledging God’s presence, power, purpose, protection, provision, and guidance in his life.

He celebrated his life, which he described as full of hope, joy, and happiness, and thanking God for the gift of life and for showing him goodness and mercy.

READ MORE: Portable And Crew Attacked At Lagos Event, Says His ATM Card, Two iPhones, Stolen; His Signees Missing

The comedian wrote,

“I’m embracing the day and celebrating my life, which is full of hope, joy, and happiness.

“As I celebrate another year of life, I thank God for His grace, His love, and His peace.

“Thank you, God, for the gift of another year of life and for all the ways you have helped me to grow in faith, hope, and love. I thank God for His presence, His power, and His purpose.

“I thank God for His protection, His provision, and His guidance.Thank you, God, for the gift of life and for all the ways you have shown me your goodness and mercy. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME RICHARD AYODEJI MAKUN (MFR)”

SEE POST: