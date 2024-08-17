Bandit’s Accomplice Arrested With AK47 Rifle In Garri Sack

A 30-year-old woman, Hauwa Yusuf, has been arrested by the Special Tactical Squad.

She was taken into custody for allegedly concealing an AK47 rifle and four magazines inside a sack of garri.

Yusuf was apprehended on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway during a stop-and-search operation.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force spokesperson, made the announcement while parading suspects at the STS Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Adejobi went on to say that Yusuf admitted that Aminu Basullube, a known bandit terrorising Katsina State, directed her to take delivery of the weapon in the Danum Madam Camp area of the state.

Adejobi said, “On August 14, 2024, just recently, acting on intelligence, operatives of STS intercepted one Hauwa Yusuf ‘F’ 30 years of Dutsin-Ma LGA of Katsina state. The suspect was arrested while in transit from Lafia Nasarawa State to Katsina State, inside a Sienna Bus along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

“A search was conducted and One AK-47 Rifle without breach Number and Four AK magazines concealed inside a white Sack of Garri were recovered from the suspect. “During the interrogation, the Suspect confessed that it was One Aminu Basullube, a notorious Bandit terrorizing Katsina State general axis who sent her to take delivery of the arms in Danum Madam Camp, Katsina State.”

When questioned by journalists, Yusuf stated that she had no idea a gun was placed in the garri sack.

She said, “I never knew that it was an arm that was inside. They asked me to go and bring millet. And unfortunately, they did not bring Gari for me. Even when I saw the thing, I was apprehensive.

“I was given 130,000 to take the garri to Katsina. My transport fare is ₦15,000. I made a mistake by not asking questions.”