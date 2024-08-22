Bandits Allegedly Demand N60m, Five Motorbikes To Release Body Of Slain Sokoto Monarch

Terrorists who abducted Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District in Sokoto State, have made demands for the release of his corpse.

Recall that the monarch who recently appealed to the government for help to secure his release in a viral video died on Tuesday according to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa.

In the latest development, the terrorists are requesting a ransom of N60 million and five motorcycles in exchange for the release of the traditional ruler’s body for proper burial.

“The news I got is that the bandits shot him on Tuesday afternoon, and those who went to discuss the payment of the ransom saw the king’s body lying there,” Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, the mayor of Gobir, told BBC Hausa on Wednesday.

A family source told SaharaReporters that the terrorists are still withholding the body of the deceased traditional ruler, conditioning the release on the payment of a ransom.

“They said before they can release his corpse, we must give them N60 million and five motorcycles,” the family source said.

Meanwhile, son of the monarch who was kidnapped alongside was released by the terrorists.

Lawmaker representing Sabon Birnin North in the state House of Assembly, Honourable Almustapha Boza, late Wednesday night, narrated that the team sent to deliver the initial requested ransom only came back with his son.

He said the district head was already buried before the team got to the bandits’ location.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that he is dead, they have killed him. Even those who went there to deliver the ransom couldn’t meet him alive, they only came back with his son who was abducted together with him and we are on our way to the hospital now for treatment,” he said.