Bandits Invade Abuja Home, Kill Man, Abduct Wife, Kids

A resident of Ushafa Community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory has been shot dead by gunmen, suspected to be bandits.

The incident which occurred at the Tundun Fulani extension area of the Bwari Area Council, happened around 1:30 am on Friday.

It was gathered that a resident of the area, told PUNCH that the kidnappers forced their way into the family’s home to abduct the victims.

He also said that one other person who escaped being abducted was shot by the kidnappers.

The resident said: “There was a kidnap incident in Tundun Fulani extension in Bwari around 1:30 am.

“The kidnappers were many and fully armed. The kidnappers broke into a house and kidnapped four members of the same family. They also shot one person who escaped being kidnapped. “

When contacted, the FCT command police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh said the police were on top of the matter.

She said: “We responded swiftly. We are on top of the situation.”